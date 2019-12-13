Samsung VP gets jail term for attempting to break up labor union
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court handed a jail term to a Samsung executive on Friday for attempting to break up a labor union at Everland, an amusement park run by the country's biggest conglomerate.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the Samsung Electronics Co. vice president, Kang Kyung-hoon, to 1 year and four months in prison for obstruction of business and breaching labor union-related laws.
The court did not take Kang into custody so that he can lodge an appeal.
The Samsung executive was found guilty of obstructing labor union activities at Everland from June 2011 to March 2018 based on the group's labor management scheme.
He is also suspected of illegally collecting the personal information of labor union members and their families as well as putting them under surveillance.
