7 firms to recall over 43,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Nissan Korea, BMW Korea and five other companies will recall more than 43,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Monday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Nissan Korea, BMW Korea, Jaguar-Land Rover Korea, GM Korea Co., Daimler Trucks Korea, Porsche Korea and MAN Truck & Bus Korea are recalling seven models amounting to 43,082 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty autonomous emergency braking system in Jaguar-Land Rover's Discovery Sport 2.0D sport utility vehicle, faulty emergency lights in Porsche's 911 Carrera sports car and a faulty automatic transmission in the K1600B two-wheeler imported by BMW, it said.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services this week. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
