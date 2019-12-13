Kia workers reject tentative wage deal
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker, have rejected a tentative wage and collective bargaining deal for this year, their union said Friday.
The union said 56 percent of 27,050 workers voted down the deal earlier in the day.
Under the tentative deal, the carmaker offered to raise workers' basic monthly wage by 40,000 won (US$34) and provide bonuses worth 150 percent of basic pay plus 3.2 million won in extra compensation.
The union said no decision has been made yet on its future course of action.
From January to November, Kia Motors' sales fell 1.1 percent to 2,543,237 from 2,571,001 during the same period last year.
