08:53 December 14, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Electoral reform bill in limbo as LKP uses filibuster to block plenary meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China trade war reaches truce (Kookmin Daily)
-- LKP thwarts plenary session with filibuster (Donga llbo)
-- Ex-vice Busan mayor indicted on bribery charges (Segye Times)
-- Plenary meeting put off till Monday (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S., China reach 'phase-one' deal in trade war (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Samsung VP gets jail term for attempting to break up labor union (Hankyoreh)
-- Rival parties fail to pass key reform bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's annual car production feared to fall below 4-mln mark (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Delivery Hero buys food delivery app Baemin in US$4 bln deal (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- LKP blocks vote on major bills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung seeks to strengthen foothold in China (Korea Times)
(END)

