Korean-language dailies

-- Electoral reform bill in limbo as LKP uses filibuster to block plenary meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S.-China trade war reaches truce (Kookmin Daily)

-- LKP thwarts plenary session with filibuster (Donga llbo)

-- Ex-vice Busan mayor indicted on bribery charges (Segye Times)

-- Plenary meeting put off till Monday (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S., China reach 'phase-one' deal in trade war (JoongAng Sunday)

-- Samsung VP gets jail term for attempting to break up labor union (Hankyoreh)

-- Rival parties fail to pass key reform bills (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's annual car production feared to fall below 4-mln mark (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Delivery Hero buys food delivery app Baemin in US$4 bln deal (Korea Economic Daily)

