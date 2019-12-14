(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 14)

Price control of new apartments in so-called hot zones to stamp out speculative forces has caused inevitable balloon effects. The tender for 187 unit apartment offerings in Singil-dong, western Seoul, for first-round candidates drew 21,367 bidders, meaning the odds of winning the draw was 114 against one. The popular 378-square-meter (4069-square-foot) units drew a competition ratio of 712 to one. The lack of new supplies due to the price cap has channeled speculative as well as practical demand to swell over other restricted offerings. Singil-dong does not fall under the price cap regulation. The auction for a new offering in Daechi-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, drew a competition ratio of 212 to one due to frenzied demand for limited housing in Gangnam. The bid ratio for apartment offerings in Seoul averaged 14 to one from January to July, but the ratio jumped to 77 to one after the price ceiling was announced in August.