Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Straily signs with KBO's Lotte Giants

16:49 December 14, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- After pitching for six different major league teams over the past eight years, right-hander Dan Straily has signed with the Lotte Giants in South Korea.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club announced on Saturday Straily has agreed to a one-year deal worth US$800,000, including a signing bonus of $300,000.

In this Getty Images file photo from May 3, 2019, Dan Straily of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Yonhap)

The 31-year-old pitcher went 2-4 with a 9.82 ERA across 14 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. For his big league career, Straily was 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA in 156 appearances, including 140 starts.

Straily's best big league season came in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds, when he was 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 34 games and a career-high 191 1/3 innings.

The Giants said they liked Straily's command of his fastball and he'll miss a lot of bats with his slider and changeup.

Straily replaces Brooks Raley in the Giants' rotation. Raley, a 31-year-old left-hander, has been with the Giants since 2015. He had a 5-14 record with a 3.88 ERA in 2019. The steady workhorse made at least 30 starts in each of his five KBO seasons, going 48-53 with a 4.13 ERA.

KBO teams can sign up to two foreign pitchers. The Giants acquired right-hander Adrian Sampson last month.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

