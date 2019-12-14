S. Korea in talks with U.S. over Iran's call for resuming humanitarian trade
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in talks with the United States over Iran's call for Seoul to resume exports of humanitarian goods to Tehran, after tougher U.S. sanctions virtually halted such trade.
Financial transactions between Seoul and Tehran for shipments of food and medical items became effectively impossible after Washington toughened sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in September, requiring third countries to provide information on trade with the Middle Eastern nation.
A local daily reported on Saturday that Tehran called in the South Korean ambassador to Iran to lodge a complaint, urging Seoul to resume humanitarian trade with the country.
"The Iranian side expressed its position that it hopes for the humanitarian trade to be resumed and is discussing the matter with us," a foreign ministry official said. "We are in talks with Iran and the U.S. frequently so that the shipments of humanitarian goods like medical supplies can be resumed using the won-based transaction system."
Iran has denounced the tougher U.S. sanctions as "inhumane and cruel," calling for this kind of trade to be exempted from the sanctions.
Officials from the foreign, finance and industry ministries in Korea reportedly visited Washington last week and held talks with U.S. officials over the issue, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The U.S. decided in April this year to end sanctions waivers for imports of Iranian oil by South Korea and other countries. Since then, South Korean companies have faced difficulties in selling medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian products to Iran through a bilateral transaction system using the Korean currency, the won.
The Iranian central bank has won-based accounts at Woori Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea in Seoul for payments of not just oil imports but also products that are not subject to sanctions.
In June, Seoul officials visited Washington to ask for U.S. cooperation on the export of humanitarian goods to Iran.
