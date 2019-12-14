S. Koreans earn 2 points as International Team takes slim lead at Presidents Cup
MELBOURNE, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean rookies, Im Sung-jae and An Byeong-hun, combined for two points in four matches at the Presidents Cup on Saturday, helping their International Team take a slim lead into the final day.
Im and his partner, Abraham Ancer of Mexico, defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele of the United States 3 & 2 in the morning four-ball match at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. But in the afternoon foursome match, Im teamed up with Cameron Smith of Australia and lost to the same Cantlay-Schauffele duo 2 & 1.
The other South Korean in action, An Byeong-hun, played with Adam Scott of Australia in the four-ball match in the morning, and they ended up in a tie against Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar of the U.S. For the foursome, An got a new partner in Joaquin Niemann of Chile, and they had a tie against Finau and Kuchar.
The biennial Presidents Cup pits a team of non-European international golfers against Americans in match play. In the four-ball, players each hit their own balls and the better score of the two players becomes that team's score on the hole. In foursome, teams each play one ball, as the two players take turns hitting shots until the hole is completed.
A win is worth a point and a tie is good for half a point. After three days, the International Team is leading 10-8, their first lead going into Sunday since 2003.
Of the 12 previous Presidents Cups, the U.S. won 10 and the International Team won one, in 1998 on the same Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The 2003 competition in South Africa ended in a tie.
Im's foursome loss in the afternoon was his first defeat at this Presidents Cup. He and Smith held a 3-up lead through five holes but the Americans erased that deficit in a hurry by winning the sixth, seventh and eighth holes.
The U.S. team took a 1-up lead with a birdie at the 13th and finished off the International duo at the 17th. Im is 2-1-1 (wins-losses-ties) after three days.
An and Niemann had a chance to win their foursome match at the 18th, where An missed a seven-foot birdie attempt. In four matches so far, An has gone 1-1-2.
The International Team opened a 9-5 lead after the morning four-ball action, but the Americans went 2-0-2 in the foursome matches to cut it to 10-8.
The International Team secured a precious half-point the second foursome match of the afternoon, when Ancer and Marc Leishman of Australia finished tied with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. The Americans led 5-up with eight holes to play, but Ancer and Leishman won the last three holes to pick up an improbable draw.
All 12 players from each team will take the field in Sunday's singles.
