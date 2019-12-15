S. Korea, China, Japan to work together on health coverage, infectious disease, active healthy aging
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan vowed to work closely together on promoting universal health coverage (UHC), tackling infectious diseases and striving to achieve active and healthy aging for their citizens, the government here said Sunday.
The joint statement issued at the Tripartite Health Ministers Meeting in the South Korean capital, emphasized the importance of past and future cooperation to improve the lives of people in the three countries, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which hosted the annual gathering.
The three neighbors said that UHC -- the right of everyone to get the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health -- can be better achieved by making full use of the latest information and communications technology (ICT) and big data.
South Korean health minister Park Neung-hoo; the head of China's National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei; and Japan's Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said that ICT can improve efficiency of the overall health system through the comprehensive use of data.
They concurred that the technology can help authorities to more effectively identify people who require health care services.
"We will endeavor to provide a wide-range of medical services at a lower cost by sharing good practice of the effective use of personal health data and technologies," the joint statement said, adding that there is a need for the application of medical health standards to serve the interests of three countries.
On coping with infectious disease and heightening readiness, the three countries pointed to the successful joint response they took in dealing with pandemic influenza A and Ebola outbreaks in the past.
They emphasized the importance of crisis communication, assessment and information sharing, as well as monitoring public health threats, and pledged to work closely with the World Health Organization and other Asia-Pacific countries.
Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo said they will further strive to bolster their capacity to respond to threats caused by infectious outbreaks.
The three countries said that with the rapid aging of populations, more efforts must be taken to tackle this common challenge. South Korea, Japan and China are all suffering from rapid population aging, which could bring serious socioeconomic problems going forward.
South Korea is moving towards the reduction of the financial burden on elderly citizens by bolstering its health insurance benefits, and China is taking steps to improve medical and elderly care services. Japan is pushing forward policies to strengthen community-based care in such areas as combating dementia.
The three ministers said that active and healthy aging is a prerequisite to ensuring sustainable growth and there is a real need to strive to ensure a high quality of life for elderly citizens.
They also said that the three-way policy dialogue on low birthrates and aging populations that kicked off in 2010 has become a useful platform to share policies, experiences and best practices.
"Health is a humanitarian agenda that all parties can work together on. This can create positive momentum that can lead to closer ties in other areas," Park said in a keynote speech at the ministerial meeting.
He added that the policies reviewed by the ministers will be jointly forwarded for discussion at the upcoming summit between the leaders of the three countries set for later this month.
The next health ministers meeting will be held in China in 2020.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)