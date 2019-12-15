Gov't approves merger of LG Uplus-CJ Hello merger

On the conditions set, the senior official said LG Uplus, in the telecom field, will be obligated to offer future 5G and long term evolution (LTE) wireless broadband communication services to all MVNOs in the country and give support to such companies wanting to provide affordable 30,000-40,000 won data plans to consumers. He stressed that LG Uplus will be barred from taking any discriminatory action against other virtual operators and must not compel existing users of CJ Hello's cheaper services to switch to more expensive data options.