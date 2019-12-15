Sunday's weather forecast
09:07 December 15, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 13/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 14/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 10
Busan 15/07 Cloudy 10
(END)
