S. Korea beat Chinese Taipei at women's football tourney for coach Bell's 1st victory
BUSAN, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea blanked Chinese Taipei 3-0 at an East Asian women's football tournament at home on Sunday, handing their new coach Colin Bell his first victory with the Taeguk Ladies.
Forward Kang Chae-rim scored twice for her first two international goals as South Korea picked up their first win at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Midfielder Jung Seol-bin rounded out the scoring with her 88th-minute header.
This was South Korea's first victory since a 2-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly tournament in Australia on March 6. The team had posted three draws and six losses until Sunday's breakthrough.
South Korea had opened this four-nation tournament with a 0-0 draw against China last Tuesday, which was also Bell's South Korea coaching debut. The team's final match will be against Japan on Tuesday.
The winner of that contest will take the title. South Korea are trying to win their first E-1 championship since the inaugural event in 2005.
Japan, the highest-ranked team in the tournament at No. 10, earlier defeated Chinese Taipei 9-0 and then China 3-0. They're going for their first EAFF title since 2010.
South Korea, world No. 20, entered Sunday's match against the 40th-ranked Chinese Taipei as the heavy favorites, having won the past 12 straight meetings.
Perhaps in a sign of his confidence against Sunday's opponents. Bell changed his entire starting lineup from the opening match, with goalkeeper Jeon Ha-neul and teenage forward Choo Hyo-joo making their international debuts on Sunday. Defenders Eo Hee-jin (four caps prior to Sunday) and Park Se-ra (seven caps), and Kang (seven caps) were also part of the inexperienced group.
South Korea dominated the possession from the beginning and broke the deadlock with Kang's first goal of the match in the 29th minute. After Jeon Eun-ha's shot was turned aside by goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-Yu, Kang pounced on the rebound and put it into the bottom right-hand corner.
Kang doubled South Korea's lead in the 70th, this time firing one past Cheng from the right side of the box after taking a feed from Kwon Eun-som.
Then Jung put the finishing touch on a breezy victory in the 88th, when she headed home a Lee So-dam corner for her 22nd international goal, more than any Korean player on the current team.
