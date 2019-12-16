(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 16)

They made the deal because they were well aware of the growing side effects of their trade war. Discontent was mounting among American farmers, consumers and companies hit by the trade conflict with China. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump may have needed an achievement to woo voters ahead of the presidential election next year. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping needs to ease trade conflict with the US to propel the stable growth of his country as China seeks to keep its growth in the 6 percent range.