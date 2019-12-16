(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 16)

U.S. President Donald Trump has already warned the recalcitrant North could lose "everything" if it tries to interfere with his re-election bid. In fact, Trump has boasted that the North's freeze on nuclear and ICBM tests are his major diplomatic achievements since his first historic summit with Kim in Singapore in April 2018. The two reached a vaguely worded agreement on the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." Their second summit ended with no deal in Hanoi in February this year. The two sides have yet to make a breakthrough in the stalled talks.