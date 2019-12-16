Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 16
08:30 December 16, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Biegun to hold series of meetings in Seoul amid tensions with N.K.
-- 92nd Oscars shortlist to be announced
Economy & Finance
-- Seoul, Tokyo to hold high-level talks over trade row
-- S. Korea to approve more Internet-only banks
