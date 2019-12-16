Monday's weather forecast
09:00 December 16, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/02 Cloudy 30
Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 30
Suwon 12/02 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 13/02 Sunny 20
Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 14/01 Sunny 20
Busan 16/08 Cloudy 30
(END)
