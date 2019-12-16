Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open tad higher on U.S. gains

09:22 December 16, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened mildly higher Monday, tracking last week's gains on Wall Street, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics continuing to build up gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.9 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,171.15 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, U.S. stocks ended higher as investors were hopeful of a trade deal between the United States and China. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.01 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.01 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2 percent.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 0.18 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 0.57 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,175 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK