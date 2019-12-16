Loan guarantees among chaebol affiliates drop in 2019
SEJONG, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Loan guarantees among affiliates of South Korea's large business groups dropped in 2019 from a year earlier, the country's corporate watchdog said Thursday.
The total corporate debt payment guarantees made among units of 34 conglomerates reached 108.1 billion won (US$92 million) as of May 15, down 59.6 percent from 267 billion won tallied a year ago, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
In September 2016, a new antitrust law put companies with assets of 10 trillion won or more on the FTC watch list. Those under FTC surveillance are restricted from making equity investments or offering loan guarantees to one another.
The FTC said seven conglomerates were engaged in inter-affiliate loan guarantee practices -- SK, Kakao, HDC, KCC, OCI, GS and Doosan.
Such cross-loan guarantees have been banned in South Korea since 1998, as they were regarded as one of the main reasons that brought about the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
