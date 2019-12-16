S. Korea's health insurance coverage rate up in 2018
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The coverage rate of South Korea's national health insurance program inched up 1.1 percentage points last year, the insurance operator said Monday.
According to the National Health Insurance Corp., the country's health insurance service covered 63.8 percent of all medical expenses last year, compared with 62.7 percent in 2017.
The increase comes as the Moon Jae-in administration has been seeking to expand coverage of the state-run health insurance program, especially for the underprivileged, children and the elderly.
That rate has steadily stayed on a 60 percent level. It came to 63.6 percent in 2010, 62.5 percent in 2012 and 62.6 percent on 2016.
The rate, however, is still far below the average of the 80 percent level among members of the 36-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The government said it plans to boost the country's insurance coverage rate to around 70 percent by 2023, partly by expanding benefits to low-income families and lowering the ceiling on the amount of money patients have to pay themselves.
