Hyosung Heavy buys Mitsubishi Electric Power for US$46.5 mln
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean machinery maker Hyosung Heavy Industries said Monday it has decided to buy Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. in the United States for US$46.5 million in the latest move to tap deeper into the world's largest electric power market.
Hyosung Heavy said the plant in Tennessee will produce high voltage transformers, beginning in the first half of next year.
The investment is meant to secure competitiveness at a time when the U.S. imposes tariffs of between 40 percent and 60 percent on transformers built by South Korean companies.
The U.S. high voltage transformer market is estimated at some 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion)
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and is responsible for serving the North American power systems and rail transportation with electrical and electronic products, systems and services, according to the company's website.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)