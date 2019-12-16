Seoul shares trade down late Monday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded mildly lower Monday morning, led by declines in large-cap shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.97 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,169.28 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened a tad higher but fell into negative territory in late morning trading as investors dumped large-cap shares such as Samsung Electronics.
Most large-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.18 percent after opening higher, while major chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)