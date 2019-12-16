Cho Kuk questioned over ex-vice mayor's bribery case
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Cho Kuk, former justice minister and presidential secretary, on Monday attended a questioning over bribery allegations involving an ex-Busan vice mayor.
Cho appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office Monday morning to attend the questioning, the first he was called in for regarding the bribery case.
Cho was the head of the presidential office's civil affairs division that oversaw a special inspection of the vice mayor's bribery allegations.
Yoo Jae-soo, Busan's former vice mayor of economic affairs, was recently indicted for allegedly receiving bribes worth 49.5 million won (US$42,224) during his term at the state financial regulator.
While he was under surveillance by Cheong Wa Dae's special inspection team in 2017, he avoided punishment for an unknown reason and became Busan's vice mayor in 2018.
The string of developments raised suspicions that some Cheong Wa Dae officials may have engaged in a cover-up of the bribery case.
Cho, meanwhile, faces separate probes related to alleged financial irregularities and education controversies involving his family.
