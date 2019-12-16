Colombia's vice president becomes honorary Seoul citizen
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez became an honorary citizen of South Korea's capital on Monday in anticipation of her role in boosting cooperation between major cities of the two nations, the Seoul city government said.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon awarded Ramirez the honorary citizenship during a ceremony at Seoul City Hall, officials said.
Ramirez is the first female vice president of Colombia. She also served as the first female defense minister in the country.
Park expressed appreciation for Colombia's dispatching of troops to fight alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and voiced hope for more cooperation between the two countries.
"It is meaningful that Ramirez was awarded with the Seoul citizenship at a time when the two nations are expanding their economic cooperation," the mayor added.
Ramirez said she was impressed by South Korea's prosperity, expressing hope that Colombia could learn lessons from the South's experience.
Park discussed ways to increase cooperation between cities of the two nations and promised to introduce Seoul's know-how in the areas of smart cities and startups to Colombia.
The Seoul mayor met Ramirez in Bogota during his trip to Central and South American countries in July.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)