Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #economy

Moon urges special measures to create jobs for those in 40s

15:59 December 16, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in emphasized the urgency Monday of introducing "special measures" to create jobs, in particular, for South Koreans in their 40s, while striking an upbeat note on the overall economic situations here next year.

"(The government) has tried to support economic vitality and growth with expansionary fiscal policies, bringing hope that it will be better next year than this year," he said during his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. Moon's opening remarks were open to pool reporters.

The president cited some recent data pointing to a recovery in job creation, an increase in the youth employment rate, an improvement in the quality of new jobs and a narrowing of the income gap shown in the third quarter household trend survey.

What's more meaningful is that the government is making those "positive changes" by maintaining the policy direction of "innovation, inclusiveness and fairness," he added. His liberal administration has not been tempted to use "artificial, pump-priming" steps to stimulate the economy, which are easy to choose when an economy is in trouble, according to Moon.

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R) delivers opening remarks during a Cheong Wa Dae meeting with his senior aides on Dec. 16, 2019. (Yonhap)

He admitted, however, to a continued cut in the number of jobs for those in their 40s amid a slowdown in the manufacturing field of Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

"Special measures for the employment of people in their 40s are desperately needed," he said.

Moon stressed that employing them might become more difficult due to the spread of smart factories and automation from the fourth industrial revolution, and said the government should explore "multi-angle, tailored" policies to support their employment.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK