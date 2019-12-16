Seoul stocks snap 6-day winning streak on profit-taking
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower on Monday to snap six consecutive days of increases, as investors were disappointed over recent progress in U.S.-China trade talks and attempted to cash in recent gains, analysts said. The South Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.1 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,168.15. Trade volume was moderate at 370 million shares worth 4.47 trillion won (US$3.81 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 448 to 379.
On Friday, the United States and China announced "phase one" of their trade agreement that would reduce some U.S. tariffs on some of Chinese imports. Washington will also halve tariffs on some Chinese goods.
"The agreement outcome was below expectations in the short-term," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "However, the agreement will eventually help build up further gains on the market."
Large-cap shares were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was flat at 54,700 won after a seven-day winning streak, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.8 percent to a 52-week high of 88,600 won.
Auto stocks also ended mixed, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor moving down 1.65 percent to 119,000 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was unchanged at 260,500 won, and Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, was flat at 44,450 won.
Bio stocks were likewise a mixed bag. Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, lost 0.25 percent to reach 395,000 won and another major firm, Celltrion, was down 1.16 percent, ending at 170,000 won.
Budget phone operator CJ Hello jumped 4.82 percent to 6,310 won after the government approved a merger with mobile carrier LG Uplus.
The local currency closed at 1,172.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)