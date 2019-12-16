(LEAD) Seoul warns of additional measures to curb home prices

More specifically, mortgage loans will be banned when buying a house worth over 1.5 billion won (US$1.3 million) in "speculative and overheated speculative" areas, and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio will be cut to 20 percent from the current 40 percent for the purchase of a home worth more than 900 million won and less than 1.5 billion won, according to the finance ministry.