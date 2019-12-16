K League club coach resigns with 1 year left on contract
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Nam Ki-il, head coach of the South Korean football club Seongnam FC, resigned from his post on Monday despite having one year left on his deal.
The K League 1 team said they respected Nam's decision to step down and terminated the deal.
Nam, 45, took over Seongnam at the end of 2017, while the club was still in the second-division K League 2. Then in 2018, Seongnam earned a promotion to the K League 1. This year, they finished in ninth place among 12 clubs to stay in the K League 1 for another season.
"For the past two years, I've accomplished the goal of getting promoted to the K League 1 and staying here," Nam said in a statement released by the team. "Along the way, I've barely had time to take a breather. I felt that it was time for a change, and I needed to recharge my batteries, too."
Before guiding Seongnam, Nam had been the head coach of Gwangju FC from 2015 to 2017.
