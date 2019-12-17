(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 17)

Secretary Yoon denied the news reports that Yoo — the former FSC official at the center of the controversy — asked Youn and administrator Chun to plea for a suspension of probes by the Office of the Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs and that the solicitation was delivered to Baek Won-woo, a secretary for civil affairs in the office at the time. Despite the graveness of the issue, the revised guidelines for public releases from the prosecution forbids prosecutors from making public the results of their ongoing investigations.