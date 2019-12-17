S. Korea to nurture industry for eco-friendly vessels

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, a International Maritime Organization (IMO) rule will go into effect limiting the sulfur cap of marine fuel to 0.5 percent from the current 3.5 percent. To comply with IMO 2020, vessel operators need to either install exhaust gas cleaning systems, called scrubbers, or use clean fuels, such as low-sulfur fuel oil, marine gas oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).