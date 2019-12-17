Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid trade optimism between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 7.69 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,175.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday (local time), U.S. stocks ended at fresh highs as investors sentiment was lifted on the trade deal between the world's top two economies. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.71 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.91 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 1.46 percent and major chipmaker SK hynix added 2.37 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)