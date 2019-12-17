Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

09:21 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid trade optimism between the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 7.69 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,175.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Monday (local time), U.S. stocks ended at fresh highs as investors sentiment was lifted on the trade deal between the world's top two economies. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.71 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.91 percent.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 1.46 percent and major chipmaker SK hynix added 2.37 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,168.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK