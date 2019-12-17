Go to Contents
S. Korea facing trade barriers in 29 nations: data

11:00 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faces non-tariff and anti-dumping barriers in 29 countries, the trade ministry said Tuesday, vowing to resolve or lift such trade hurdles to promote exports.

As of this month, a total of 208 trade barriers targeting South Korea are in effect, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

Since August, 15 new trade barriers have been launched against South Korean products, while six others were terminated, it added.

S. Korea facing trade barriers in 29 nations: data

Despite growing protectionism around the globe, however, South Korea said a handful of countries decided to lower barriers for South Korean goods.

In October, Vietnam decided to exclude South Korea pre-painted galvanized steel sheets from its list of anti-dumping targets, while the United States recently lowered its duty on South Korean hot-rolled steel.

Last month, Indonesia also decided to reduce the length of its safeguard measures against South Korean aluminum foil to two years from the previous three.

