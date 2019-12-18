(Yearender) U.S.-China trade war, chip slump weigh on S. Korea's economy in 2019
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export-reliant economy is on course this year to report its weakest annual growth in a decade, hit by a lengthy U.S.-China trade war and a cyclical slump in the memory-chip sector.
Despite two rate cuts and increased budget spending, Asia's fourth-largest economy grew by 1.9 percent in the first nine months of the year, sharply slowing from a 2.6-percent expansion for the same period last year.
In its third downward revision for this year's economic growth projection, the Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its growth estimate to 2 percent in November from 2.2 percent.
Whether Korea can achieve 2-percent growth for this year remains uncertain. On a quarterly basis, the nation's economy grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter, 1 percent in the second quarter, after contracting 0.4 percent in the first quarter.
Korea may fail to meet its annual growth target for this year unless it posts fourth-quarter growth of more than 0.9 percent, analysts said.
"Korea's economic growth rate could be near the average level among its rating peers, as the country becomes wealthier and its labor force ages," international ratings agency Standard and Poor's said in a recent report.
The ratings agency has three times revised down its growth outlook for the Korean economy this year from 2.6 percent in January to 2.4 percent in April and 2 percent in July, again slashing its growth outlook for the country to 1.8 percent last month.
Korea has only three times posted an annual growth rate of less than 2 percent -- 1980, 1998 and 2009 -- and they all followed serious global events, such as the 1979 oil crisis, the 1997-98 Asian financial meltdown and the 2008 global financial crisis.
Since early this year, Korea's exports have felt greater pain from the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, which reached a partial truce last week. About 40 percent of South Korea's exports go to the U.S. and China -- Korea's top two trading partners and the world's two largest economies.
Exports fell 14.3 percent in November from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 12th consecutive month.
Outbound shipments reached US$44.1 billion last month, compared with $51.4 billion a year earlier, according to government data. Imports fell 13 percent on-year last month to $40.7 billion.
The November figures marked the longest drop since the 19-month consecutive decrease seen from January 2015 to July 2016.
By segment, exports of semiconductors remained weak in November, nose-diving 30.8 percent to $7.39 billion, taking up roughly 15 percent of the total outbound shipments.
Officials said the dull performance of chips was attributable to the delayed recovery in the price of memory chips, along with the falling seasonal demand for tech products.
According to a projection by the state-run Korea International Trade Association, Korea's exports are expected to fall 10.2 percent on year to $543 billion this year. In comparison, the nation's exports rose 5.5 percent on year to an all-time high of $605.5 billion in 2018.
Lee Geun-tae, a researcher at LG Economic Research Institute, said, "Korea's exports declined sharply due to the slump in semiconductors and drop in international oil prices."
"The rate of decrease can be temporarily lower in the first half of 2020, but overall, exports are likely to remain stagnant," Lee said.
Although the U.S. and China reached a long-awaited trade deal last week, experts remained cautious about prospects for solving their trade tensions.
Ahn Duk-geun, a professor of Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Studies, told a forum this week that, "It would be difficult for the two nations to maintain the deal, given the foundation and structure of U.S.-China trade dispute."
Ahn anticipated that another escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute is possible before and during the U.S. presidential election in November next year.
Private consumption, another key pillar of Korea's economy, is also in the doldrums, which in part drove down the country's inflation rate. Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on-year in November, marking the first gain in four months.
The November reading was followed by zero growth in October and the first negative inflation rate in September that sparked fears of deflation. Annual inflation has stayed far below the BOK's target of 2 percent.
Stalled income growth and anxiety about post-retirement life have prompted people here to tighten their purse strings.
Besides, household debt in Korea has exceeded 1,500 trillion won ($1.279 billion) this year.
Although a mountain of household debt is unlikely to pose a systemic risk to the Korean economy in the near future, the sheer size of household debt is placing the economy under pressure and constraining private spending.
Korea's household debt-to-disposable income ratio stood at 186.1 percent in the second-quarter of this year. The average ratio of 15 OECD member states was some 130 percent in 2018.
Corporate investment has dropped as well. The nation's facility investment shrank 2.7 percent on-year in the third-quarter of this year, following a 7-percent plunge the previous quarter.
Construction investment slipped 3 percent from the same period last year in the July-September period.
The only bright spot was growth in government spending. State spending gained 1.2 percent on-quarter in the July-September period. On an annual basis, government spending surged 6.8 percent.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki recently told lawmakers that the government will make all-out efforts to keep the economy growing at over 2 percent this year.
"The government will do its utmost in the fourth quarter by mobilizing all available resources to achieve annual growth of over 2 percent," he said, adding, "It is important to make sure that government spending is executed properly."
Hong also said South Korea's potential growth rate in the 2-percent range is the "new normal" of slow growth, adding that the country's potential growth rate could further fall from 2.5 percent or 2.6 percent.
