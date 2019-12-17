Go to Contents
KT signs partnership with 360-degree camera maker

10:17 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with the world's top 360-degree camera maker to offer better 5G-based video communication service.

Under the agreement with Insta360, KT said its Real 360 service, which allows users to chat with others in 360-degree video format, can now interlock with the camera maker's products.

Starting next week, KT said local consumers can use Real 360 service through Insta360's flagship model ONE X.

The two companies also agreed to link Real 360 with Insta360's software development kit and boost cooperation in marketing activities.

kdon@yna.co.kr
