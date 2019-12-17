U.S. Forces Korea ends night curfew for troops after 9 years
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday it lifted a curfew for all of its troops, effective immediately.
The curfew, set for between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., was imposed in 2011 amid public outcry over allegations of sexual violence and other crimes by USFK troops.
Before making the termination decision, USKF temporarily suspended the curfew until Tuesday, and looked into the results for assessment.
"After assessing the curfew data and consulting with USFK leaders including component commanders, I decided to end the curfew effective December 17," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said.
Noting that the 180 days of temporary suspension focused on service personnel's behavior, morale, and capability "to maintain good order and discipline at all times and under all conditions," USFK said the assessment led its "leaders at all levels of the chain of command" to recommend termination.
Informing its leaders of the decision, Abrams called on its soldiers to "continually instill and maintain good order and discipline, regardless of time or location, and maintain focus on their 'Fight Tonight' posture, approach and mentality," according to USFK.
