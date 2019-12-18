Ryu Hyun-jin's excellent MLB season voted top S. Korean sports news story of '19
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin may have finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. But his outstanding season, which also featured his first career ERA title, topped the list of South Korea's most memorable sports news stories of 2019, as compiled by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
In a survey of 52 South Korean newspapers and broadcasters from Dec. 9-13, Ryu's career year earned 452 points to finish in first place.
A first-place vote was worth 10 points, with a second-place vote good for nine points, and so forth. Ryu earned 16 first-place votes.
The 32-year-old left-hander had a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers to lead all of Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the first Asian pitcher to lead the majors in that category. Ryu finished runner-up to Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in the Cy Young voting, but became the first Asian hurler to collect a first-place vote.
Ryu was the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers and was the NL starter at the All-Star Game. He was the first South Korean pitcher to have that honor in the Midsummer Classic.
After spending the past seven years with the Dodgers, Ryu is now a free agent. Represented by the super agent Scott Boras, Ryu is likely in for a big pay day in the open market.
Finishing second on the top sports news list was another monumental individual performance by a transcendent athlete -- Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, who earned 13 first-place votes for 432 points.
The 27-year-old attacking ace became the all-time Korean scoring leader in European club football on Nov. 6, when he scored a pair of goals in a UEFA Champions League match to surpass former Bundesliga legend Cha Bum-kun's mark of 121.
Earlier in the year, Son helped lead the Spurs to their first UEFA Champions League final. He scored 20 goals in 48 matches during the 2018-2019 season, one shy of his career high, and has 10 in 22 matches so far in the 2019-2010 season, including the breathtaking wonder goal against Burnley on Dec. 6 being touted as the goal of the current Premier League season.
Behind his scoring prowess, Son finished 22nd in the Ballon d'Or voting, becoming the top Asian finisher in the race for the world's best football player.
Another bit of football news finished in third place, with 12 first-place votes. South Korea made an unexpected run to the final at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland in June. Though the team lost to Ukraine 3-1, it was still the best finish by a South Korean men's team at any FIFA competition. Lee Kang-in, the 18-year-old wunderkind who flashed dazzling playmaking skills, was voted the Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player.
The #MeToo movement swept through South Korean sports in 2019, which ranked fourth on the list. The most prominent name in the development was Shim Suk-hee, two-time Olympic short track champion who accused her former coach, Cho Jae-beom, of sexually assaulting her. Cho had already been sentenced to 10 months in jail in September 2018 for physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and January 2018.
In one of the most bizarre sports stories of the year, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo visited Seoul for an exhibition match with a K League All-Star team and watched the entire event from the bench. His "no-show" ranked fifth with 208 points.
Even as the sellout crowd of 65,000 at Seoul World Cup Stadium grew restless as the match wore on with no sign of Ronaldo, the Portuguese icon remained seated. The K League demanded an apology from Juventus, and a local marketing company that organized the match faced fraud charges.
The dominance by South Korean golfers on the LPGA Tour finished in sixth place with 161 points. Eight South Korean golfers combined to win 15 out of 32 tournaments, led by Ko Jin-young, the four-time champion and world No. 1.
Ko claimed two of five major championships, and also swept the Player of the Year award, the money title and the Vare Trophy as the scoring leader. Lee Jeong-eun captured the Rookie of the Year award, thanks to her victory at the U.S. Women's Open.
In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the Doosan Bears staged a miraculous comeback to take the regular season crown on the final day of the season, and then went on to capture their third Korean Series title in five years. The Bears' improbable run to the pinnacle of South Korean baseball ranked seventh with 148 points.
As late as Aug. 15, the Bears were in third place, nine games behind the league-leading SK Wyverns. But they clawed their way up the standings and moved past the Wyverns for first place on Oct. 1, thanks to a 6-5, walk-off win over the NC Dinos. The Bears then advanced directly to the Korean Series and swept the Kiwoom Heroes.
Next on the list, with 137 points, was the fanless World Cup qualifying match between South Korea and North Korea in Pyongyang
The South Korean men's national football team traveled to the North Korean capital for a highly-anticipated World Cup qualifier on Oct. 15. North Korea declined to issue visas for South Korean nationals other than the players and members of the national team support staff, which meant no South Korean fans, journalists and broadcasting crew were on hand at Kim Il-sung Stadium. There was no live broadcast.
The final twist to the strange saga was that the match was held behind closed doors, with no spectators on hand.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who traveled to Pyongyang hoping to see a packed house for the monumental "Korean Derby," expressed his disappointment over North Korea's decision to keep out fans.
The southern city of Gwangju hosted the country's first FINA World Championships, and South Korean Kim Su-ji captured bronze in the women's 1m springboard diving event, becoming the first South Korean diver to reach the podium at the biennial swimming world championships. Her feat ranked ninth on the list of top sports news with 111 points.
Prior to Kim, freestyle swimmer Park Tae-hwan had been the only South Korean in any discipline to win a medal at the FINA World Championships. With Park skipping the competition and no viable successor on the horizon, South Korea appeared in danger of becoming just the fourth host country to get shut out of medals.
Kim took care of that with her surprising bronze on the second day of the competition.
Rounding out the top 10 on the news list was Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' "three-peat" in the K League 1 football, which earned 94 points.
Jeonbuk defeated Gangwon FC 1-0 on the final day of the season, Dec. 1, and beat out Ulsan Hyundai FC for the title on the goals scored tiebreaker, 72-71.
Jeonbuk are now tied with Seongnam FC for most K League championships with seven, and they and Seongnam are the only two clubs to have won three titles in a row.
This was also Jeonbuk's fourth title in the past five years, further cementing their status as the greatest K League dynasty of the decade.
