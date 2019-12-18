Ryu Hyun-jin's excellent MLB season voted top S. Korean sports news story of '19

Another bit of football news finished in third place, with 12 first-place votes. South Korea made an unexpected run to the final at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland in June. Though the team lost to Ukraine 3-1, it was still the best finish by a South Korean men's team at any FIFA competition. Lee Kang-in, the 18-year-old wunderkind who flashed dazzling playmaking skills, was voted the Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player.