Asiana opens route to Nha Trang in Vietnam
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest carrier by sales, said Tuesday that it has launched a new service to the Vietnamese city of Nha Trang, a move that could heat up competition among local carriers.
Asiana Airlines said its inaugural flight to Nha Trang departed from Incheon, South Korea's main gateway located west of Seoul, on Monday.
The carrier said it offers daily evening flights connecting Incheon to Nha Trang with the 159-seat A320 passenger jet as it strives to strengthen services in the Southeast Asian country.
The new flight raised the number of routes operated by Asiana Airlines to five destinations in Vietnam, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Meanwhile, Air Seoul Inc., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines, plans to open a new route to Nha Trang on Wednesday. Air Seoul is wholly owned by Asiana Airlines.
Currently, Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's largest air carrier by sales, and three low-cost carriers -- T'way Air Co., Eastar Jet Co. and Jeju Air Co. -- offer flights to Nha Trang.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)