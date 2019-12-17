Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KT #big-data trading

KT opens big data trading platform

11:11 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of its big data trading platform that helps users to get information in various sectors to apply in their businesses.

KT's big data trading platform manages data collected by 16 parties including a card firm, a university and IT startups. KT was selected as the platform operator in the telecommunication sector by the country's science ministry in July.

The platform, which currently manages 113 terabytes of data, first divides collected data into five categories -- people, household, companies, time and space.

KT said it already secured 160 firms as clients for the platform. The mobile carrier added that it will allow small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to use the platform for free.

Meanwhile, KT said it also signed a partnership with Shanghai Data Exchange, the largest data exchange center in China, and South Korea's state-run National Information Society Agency to better foster a data trading ecosystem.

In this photo provided by KT Corp. on Dec. 17, 2019, KT officials celebrate the open of its big data trading platform at the company's office building in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK