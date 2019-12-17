Go to Contents
Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning

11:24 December 17, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as large-cap technology stocks turned bullish due to optimism over a trade deal between the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.48 points, or 0.67 percent, to reach 2,182.63 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large-cap stocks traded mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 2.56 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix increased 3.39 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor was up 0.84 percent.

In contrast, Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, lost 0.51 percent and LG Chem, a leading chemical company, was down 0.81 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.8 won from Monday's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

