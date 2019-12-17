Samsung execs sentenced to jail in union-busting case
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court handed down jail terms to key Samsung executives on Tuesday and detained them for sabotaging labor union activities at the top conglomerate's customer service unit.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee Sang-hoon, Samsung Electronics Co.'s chairman of board, to 18 months in prison for breaching labor union-related laws when he served as chief financial officer.
The court also gave the same jail time to Samsung Electronics Vice President Kang Kyung-hoon.
Both were detained.
Of the 32 people indicted in the case, including current and former Samsung employees, 26 were found guilty.
The ruling comes less than a week after another court sentenced Kang to 16 months in prison for sabotaging labor activities at Everland, an amusement park run by the conglomerate.
