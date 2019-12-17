(Movie Review) 'Forbidden Dream' features bromance of two geniuses of Korean history
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- King Sejong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) is undoubtedly known as one of the most intellectually brilliant monarchs in Korean history. Along with the invention of Hanguel, the Korean alphabet, he is credited with great advances in science and technology during his 1418-1450 reign.
In his era, Jang Young-sil was a prodigy of engineering and astronomy who could accomplish Sejong's plans to invent devices for measuring time and studying the stars.
"Forbidden Dream," the latest from director Hur Jin-ho, opens with a historically famous event when Sejong (Han Suk-kyu) falls off a broken carriage on his way to a rural palace. Young-sil, played by Choi Min-sik of the 2003 Cannes-winning Korean film "Oldboy," takes full responsibility for the accident as the one in charge of manufacturing the vehicle and receives corporal punishment.
And his records in the official Annals of the Joseon Dynasty end there. His name no longer appears in history, although he was the closest aide of the king and one of the most frequently mentioned officials in historical records for the previous 20 years.
The film tells the tale of the two geniuses by filling in the blank spaces of the history before and after the accident in 1442.
"I've been wondering what happened to Jang Young-sil after the carriage accident and why he disappeared from history," director Hur said in a press conference on Monday. "Those questions were the beginning of this movie. I made it based on historical records with some cinematic imaginations."
Young-sil is a slave belonging to public office but a man of high caliber in inventing scientific devices and creative thinking.
Sejong notices Young-sil's ability and gives him a government position in order to assign him to an ambitious project to measure time and create a calendar solely for Joseon.
Young-sil invents a water clock and an armillary sphere for precise astronomical observations and accurate predictions of the timing of solar and lunar eclipses.
The film weaves the storyline through the duo's deep relationship, which seems to exceed that of the usual friendship and even reach the level of bromance.
The highlight of the movie is when the two lie down on the royal courtyard at night to study the sky and discuss their dream of reforming the Korean calendar system, which was at the time based upon the longitude of the Chinese capital.
But the duo's project faces strong oppositions from conservative officials and the Chinese Ming Dynasty as measuring time and studying stars in Joseon's own way was considered a grave challenge against the Chinese world order in medieval times.
In "Forbidden Dream," the two veteran actors' dual performance creates synergy with the direction of Hur, who is famous for melodramas including "One Fine Spring Day" (2001) and "Christmas in August" (1998).
Choi Min-sik successfully manages to create the lovely and innocent character of Young-sil, as he presents great affection and loyalty to Sejong, who picks him out and gives full support to his works.
Han Suk-kyu, also a veteran actor, plays the great king who has been portrayed by a number of Korean actors in films and dramas. Even he has already taken the role of Sejong in the 2011 TV series "Deep Rooted Tree." But this time, his Sejong is nice and kind to Young-sil and blends well with Choi's amiable tones of acting.
Also, it is the first time that Choi and Han have starred in the same project since the action film "Shiri" in 1999, and their chemistry grants plausibility to the re-imagination of the story beyond the records.
"Forbidden Dream" will hit local theaters on Dec. 26. It is one of three big Korean films to hit the local box office currently dominated by "Frozen 2" during the Christmas season. The two other films are "Start-up" and "Ashfall."

