S. Korea closely communicating with UNSC members over N.K. sanctions relief proposal: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in close communication with key U.N. Security Council (UNSC) members over a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia to ease sanctions against North Korea, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday.
The ministry's remarks marked a subtle difference from those of the U.S. State Department rejecting the proposal as "premature."
Reuters reported Monday that Beijing and Moscow proposed the resolution seeking partial sanctions relief, including the lifting of sanctions on North Korean exports of statues, seafood and textiles.
"While closely communicating with key Security Council member countries, we are keeping a watch on related matters," ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said at a regular press briefing.
"At this point, what matters most is making substantive progress in efforts for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace through the resumption of working-level talks between the U.S. and the North," he added.
A spokesperson for the State Department has rejected the proposal for partial sanctions relief.
"Now is not the time for the U.N. Security Council to consider offering premature sanctions relief," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)