Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in announced his nomination of Chung Sye-kyun, a six-term ruling party lawmaker and former National Assembly speaker, as new prime minister on Tuesday.
If appointed after a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Chung will be South Korea's first prime minister who served as a National Assembly speaker.
------------------
Samsung execs sentenced to jail in union-busting case
SEOUL -- A Seoul court handed down jail terms to key Samsung executives on Tuesday and detained them for sabotaging labor union activities at the top conglomerate's customer service unit.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee Sang-hoon, Samsung Electronics Co.'s chairman of board, to 18 months in prison for breaching labor union-related laws when he served as chief financial officer.
------------------
FM Kang stresses Seoul's commitment to 'open multilateralism'
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has stressed South Korea's commitment to promoting "open multilateralism" during an international meeting in Spain, calling it a key to tackling climate change and other transnational challenges, her office said Tuesday.
Kang made the remarks at the foreign ministerial gathering of the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Madrid this week, amid concerns that rising nationalism, trade protectionism and anti-globalization sentiment could erode the world's multinational cooperation efforts.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks jump to over 7-month high on tech gains, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than seven months on the back of a bull run in technology shares amid eased concerns over the Sino-American trade row. The Korean won gained ground sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 27.53 points, or 1.27 percent, to reach 2,195.68, the highest closing price since May 3, when the index closed at 2,196.32 points.
------------------
(LEAD) Household income grows in 2018, wealth gap narrows
SEJONG -- South Korea's household income rose in 2018 from a year earlier, and the income gap between the haves and have-nots narrowed, as employment situations of the low-income bracket improved amid efforts to bridge the income gap, a government report showed Tuesday.
The average household earned 58.28 million won (US$49,688) last year, up 2.1 percent from the previous year, according to the report by Statistics Korea.
------------------
S. Korea closely communicating with UNSC members over N.K. sanctions relief proposal: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is in close communication with key U.N. Security Council (UNSC) members over a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia to ease sanctions against North Korea, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday.
The ministry's remarks marked a subtle difference from those of the U.S. State Department rejecting the proposal as "premature."
------------------
Seoul says Kim could declare halt to nuclear talks in New Year's Day address
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could declare a suspension of nuclear negotiations with the United States when he delivers a New Year's Day address if no progress is made in their talks by the end of this year, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Kim has used his annual New Year's Day speech to outline policy priorities and goals for the new year. The upcoming address comes amid heightened tensions, with the North hinting at a possible resumption of its long-range missile tests amid a stalemate in the denuclearization talks.
------------------
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
SEOUL -- Continuing its winning streak from a year earlier, boy band BTS topped the South Korean album sales chart for this year, chart results showed Tuesday.
BTS' latest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," sold more than 3.69 million copies since its release in April, topping the album sales category of the Gaon Music Chart compiled by the Korea Music Content Association. The album chart covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 7.
------------------
