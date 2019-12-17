Temperature expected to drop by 10 degrees Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's temperature is expected to sharply fall Wednesday morning due to cold air moving in from the northwest, the state weather agency said Tuesday.
The morning's temperature is expected to fall to between minus 6 C and 6 C nationwide, around 10 degrees lower than Tuesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The weather agency said freezing winds are causing the mercury to fall overnight.
But daytime temperatures are expected to reach 2-13 C.
Vehicle drivers are advised to be careful as the cold snap is expected to make road conditions slippery.
Two massive pileups occurred within moments of each other on a highway in the country's southeast early Saturday due to black ice, killing at least seven people and injuring 32 others.
