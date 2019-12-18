(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 18)

We understand the Moon administration's desire to improve inter-Korean relations. But we should strengthen our capabilities first to defend against North Korea's provocations. That way, our government can reassure the people. The F-35As are a symbolic means to achieve such goals. The Defense Ministry has decided not to release details of the Northrop Grumman Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft for reconnaissance at high altitudes, which will arrive here soon. Why is the government being so secret? It must abandon this submissive attitude toward North Korea.

