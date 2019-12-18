Go to Contents
New Cardinals pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun protected against minor league demotion: agent

10:00 December 18, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The newest St. Louis Cardinals pitcher from South Korea, Kim Kwang-hyun, will have contractual protection against demotion to the minor leagues, the player's agent told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

The Cardinals announced their two-year deal with Kim in St. Louis on Tuesday (local time), reportedly worth US$8 million with up to $3 million in incentives.

And the player's South Korean agent, Kim Hyun-su, said the contract includes a clause on protecting the former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) MVP against being sent to the minors. The pitcher is represented by John Boggs of JBA Sports in the United States.

In this Associated Press photo, South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun holds up a sign during his introductory press conference with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Dec. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

"Without that clause, there would have been a lot of pressure on him to make an impression from the start of spring training," the agent said. "And that sort of burden could keep him from playing to the best of his ability. With this clause, he'll be able to prepare for his first major league season with peace of mind."

If the Cardinals still want to send Kim to the minors, they'll need the pitcher's consent. One other option is that they could release Kim outright and eat his salary.

During Kim's introductory press conference, John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, said Kim will have "every opportunity to be used as a starter" during spring training.

One other KBO star, Kim Hyun-soo, exercised his protective rights with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016. After Kim opened his first spring training on a 0-for-23 skid, the Orioles openly pressured him to accept the assignment to the minors. Kim stood his ground and refused the demotion, and ended up making the Orioles' Opening Day roster that year.

In this Associated Press photo, South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun shows off his new St. Louis Cardinals jersey following his introductory press conference at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Dec. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

