Construction firms' sales growth lowest in 8 years in 2018
SEJONG, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean builders saw their sales rise 0.6 percent last year from a year earlier amid the government's move to cool rising house prices, government data showed Wednesday.
Construction firms logged a combined 394 trillion won (US$338 billion) in sales in 2018, compared with 392 trillion won in 2017, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the slowest annual growth since 2010, when sales of construction firms grew 1 percent.
The data also showed that the number of builders doing business in South Korea rose 4.2 percent on-year to 75,421 in 2018, with the number of employees reaching 1.69 million.
The average sales of each builder reached 5.22 billion won in 2018, down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)