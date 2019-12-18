Seoul shares almost flat late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were almost unchanged late Wednesday morning as investors took to the sidelines, cashing in part of recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.41 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,196.09 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Tuesday, the index hit an over 7-month high, fueled by advances in chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
Foreign investors have scooped up more than 1 trillion won worth of stocks in the two chipmakers over the past seven trading sessions, pushing them up to close at yearly highs.
Large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was unchanged and pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics was flat.
Naver, South Korea's top internet portal operator, shed 0.55 percent.
In contrast, leading chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.54 percent and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor was up 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
