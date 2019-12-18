Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Beijing later this week to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday.
Biegun will be in the Chinese capital on Thursday and Friday following visits to Seoul and Tokyo, the department said in a brief statement.
No indications of N.K. satellite launch preparations at west coast launch site: 38 North
SEOUL -- North Korea has shown no indications of preparations for a satellite launch at its western rocket launch facility, a U.S.-based monitoring website said, amid concerns over its possible provocations in protest over the stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
In an analysis posted on Tuesday, the website 38 North said that its review of commercial satellite imagery taken over the past two months found no indications of such preparations at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.
Trump aide says U.S. not easing sanctions on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The United States will not ease sanctions on North Korea short of the regime's complete and verifiable denuclearization, a senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday, following reports that China and Russia proposed the United Nations lift some sanctions on the North.
Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to Trump, did not comment directly on the draft U.N. resolution proposed by China and Russia on Monday.
S. Korea, U.S. to hold last day of defense cost talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were set to hold the last day of defense cost-sharing talks on Wednesday, but chances of a deal appear to be low as the two sides remain far apart over how much more Seoul should pay.
Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiator, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, were scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. in Seoul to continue the two-day talks on renewing the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal.
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
SEOUL -- South Korea has been reviewing various options, including troop dispatch, as to what role it can play to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, officials said Wednesday.
Amid tensions with Iran, the U.S. has asked its allies to join a military coalition to secure the strategic waters, and South Korea also received such calls "both directly and indirectly" from Washington, according to the defense ministry.
(LEAD) Korea faces no immediate danger of deflation: BOK chief
SEOUL -- South Korea is not facing any immediate danger of deflation, with the country's inflation rate expected to accelerate from next year, albeit at a mild pace, the head of the central bank has said.
"It is true that there now exist concerns of deflation as the country's consumer price increase has greatly slowed while its inflationary expectation also dropped," Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a meeting with reporters late Tuesday.
PM nominee stresses need to revitalize economy
SEOUL -- Prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday raised the need to revitalize economic momentum as the top priority in boosting the sagging economy.
His remarks came as the South Korean economy is slowing down on faltering exports and sluggish domestic demand amid heightened external uncertainties.
Amateur Go player to place stones for AI program in S. Korean master's retirement match
SEOUL -- When South Korean Go master Lee Se-dol plays his retirement match later Wednesday against an artificial intelligence (AI) program, an amateur player will be behind the computer to place stones.
Lee, who famously defeated AlphaGo of Google's DeepMind in 2016, will be up against HanDol, a program developed by South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp. HanDol has already knocked off five of the country's best players in Go, or baduk in Korean, and it will now test itself against one of the all-time greats in Lee.
