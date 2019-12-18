Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy wins 355 bln-won oil tanker deal in Asia

13:59 December 18, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Wednesday it has received a 355 billion-won (US$304 million) oil tanker order in Asia.

Hyundai Heavy will build three 153,000-deadweight ton (DWT) shuttle tankers for an Asian shipper by April 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder didn't provide the name of the client.

A shuttle tanker is a ship designed to transport oil from an offshore oil field to a storage tank and is equipped with a variety of offloading equipment.

Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $9.2 billion for 107 vessels in the January-November period, achieving 58 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.
