Jeju Air to acquire Eastar Jet for expansion
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Wednesday it has signed a deal to acquire Eastar Jet to cement its leading status in the budget carrier market.
Jeju Air will acquire a 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet for 69.5 billion won (US$60 million) and sign a share purchase agreement with Eastar Holdings within this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Jeju Air operates 45 B737-800s -- 42 chartered and three purchased. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.
Eastar operates 21 planes -- 17 B737-800s, two B737-900ERs and two B737 MAXs, the last of which have been suspended due to safety concerns -- on four domestic and 35 international routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
Eastar has suffered from sharp declines in earnings as it has suspended operation of the B737 MAXs.
In March, Boeing promised a fix would be in place in the coming weeks after a B737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines plunged to the ground killing 346 people. The same type of plane flown by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October 2018, with everyone on board perishing.
Boeing said on Monday (local time) that it will temporarily suspend the production of the jets from January. It appears it will take some time for the U.S. company to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the plane to fly again.
